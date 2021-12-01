Gaining ground: More things indicate Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has a tenant

On Monday at 9 a.m., the Randolph commissioners will hold a special meeting in Asheboro about whether to transfer more than 600 acres the county owns or will soon possess to the corporation which, according to a public notice, will be named at the meeting.

Shortly after that, Greensboro's City Council will vote in a special public hearing whether to extend city water and sewer access, without charge for the manufacturer, to the site. Greensboro has been working on buying right-of-way and designing the utilities for more than five years. The most recent cost estimate available is close to $40 million.

But interim City Manager Chris Wilson said Wednesday that the city hasn't yet worked out the final cost and design of the system.

Past proposals have included building about 17 miles of water lines and an 8-mile sewer line.

In its early stages of development, city officials say that an east-west water line would run from the current pumping station at N.C. 62 and Coltrane Mill Road near the Randleman Regional Reservoir to a new line that would run from the Forest Oaks area south through Julian. Ultimately, that line would head to the northern edge of the megasite at the border of Guilford and Randolph counties.