Gaining ground: More things indicate Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has a tenant

LIBERTY — It's a big week — perhaps the pivotal week — for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite as elected officials work out incentives that seem likely to attract a Toyota plant.
Toyota has only been mentioned in national news reports, but an application from local officials to the Army Corps of Engineers explains that a corporation wants to build a battery-manufacturing plant on the 1,800 acres of rolling hills in northern Randolph County just south of the Guilford County line.
Documents from state and local governments say the project would cost at least $1 billion and employ at least 1,750 workers.
Work on the ground seems to be gathering momentum. Two pieces of heavy earth-moving equipment and pickup trucks from a national contractor could be seen Tuesday on the property's highest knoll on Brown's Meadow Road, which cuts through the land from north to south.
Still, no actual grading has been done yet on the site, which is a mix of fields, meadows, lakes and woods that remain unspoiled for the time being.
But Greensboro's City Council, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and the General Assembly are putting pieces in place to cement a deal to attract the unnamed project.
City Council and the Randolph commissioners will be working out the practical details of transferring land to the corporation and supplying water and sewer lines while the legislature has already approved up to $300 million.
On Monday at 9 a.m., the Randolph commissioners will hold a special meeting in Asheboro about whether to transfer more than 600 acres the county owns or will soon possess to the corporation which, according to a public notice, will be named at the meeting.
Shortly after that, Greensboro's City Council will vote in a special public hearing whether to extend city water and sewer access, without charge for the manufacturer, to the site. Greensboro has been working on buying right-of-way and designing the utilities for more than five years. The most recent cost estimate available is close to $40 million.
But interim City Manager Chris Wilson said Wednesday that the city hasn't yet worked out the final cost and design of the system.
Past proposals have included building about 17 miles of water lines and an 8-mile sewer line.
In its early stages of development, city officials say that an east-west water line would run from the current pumping station at N.C. 62 and Coltrane Mill Road near the Randleman Regional Reservoir to a new line that would run from the Forest Oaks area south through Julian. Ultimately, that line would head to the northern edge of the megasite at the border of Guilford and Randolph counties.
A sewer line could also run from Forest Oaks to the southern end of the megasite where a new pumping station would send wastewater back to Greensboro for treatment.
But, of course, those plans are preliminary at the moment.
On a crisp, sunny afternoon Tuesday, signs of activity were visible.
The small red flags of surveyors could be seen throughout the site.
An orange backhoe sat beside a bulldozer.
And also hard to miss: red pickup trucks with the distinctive "A" logo for Ames Construction, a major national contractor that, among other things, is known for building Denver International Airport.
The company could have another big job if a corporation decides to put down roots.
For nearly a decade, a number of groups have acquired property from local owners and worked with state and regional recruiters to locate an industrial tenant.
Still, the land seemed destined to stay vacant.
But two weeks ago, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state budget that includes up to $320 million in economic development incentives should a major manufacturer choose to spend more than $1 billion and hire more than 1,750 workers, ramping up, again, expectations that a major announcement would be forthcoming.
Further incentives, in the form of a larger tax discount, would go to the company if it pursues a Phase II expansion at the site that would increase its investment to a total of $3 billion and job creation commitment to at least 3,875 full-time positions.
The state budget allocation would pay for major transportation construction around the area, which is bordered by U.S. 421 on the east and surrounded by five miles of two-lane country roads.
Toyota became familiar with the site, and ultimately passed it by, four years ago when the company was looking for a place to build a plant in cooperation with Mazda.
The project eventually went to Alabama, disappointing state and local leaders.
But published reports indicate that Toyota is back.
If that's true, we may find out by next week.
