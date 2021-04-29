Going with the flow: For Kernersville motorists, work on sewer lines is no pipe dream

The new high-density sewer pipe — 20-foot lengths that were heat-fused together to the length needed — is attached to the back end of the mole.

“It's all welded together so it's one continuous pipe,” Bennett said, “so we don't have issues of joint separation or roots being able to get into a joint and open that joint up.”

The cone-shaped, steel mole is lifted into the trench at the opening of the pipe. Once it is lined up correctly, a winch pulls it through the old pipe, breaking it apart as it travels and laying down the new pipe in its wake.

“Because (the mole) is pneumatic, there's air pressure that hits the head and it creates impact, and it helps to go through the pipe as it's being pulled,” Bennett said. “It's almost like a pneumatic hammer.”

Though the vibration is felt in the immediate roadway, it doesn’t affect the overlying pavement or surrounding buildings.

When the pipe-laying is complete, it is then tied into the manholes and any service lines.

Bennett said pipe bursting is a cost-effective way of replacing the pipes.

“It's typically cheaper than if you had to dig up the entire pipe and replace it by one pipe at a time,” Bennett said.