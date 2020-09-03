RALEIGH — Proving that there's no situation in which thieves will not rear their greedy heads, agencies across the country are reporting that phone scammers are now pretending to be contact tracers for the health department.
In most versions of the scam, a caller identifies themselves as being from the local health department and tells the person on the phone that they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 — but then the caller asks for credit card information or a Social Security number.
This is your giant, waving red flag. A legitimate contact tracer will never ask you for financial information or for your Social Security number, according to the N.C. Attorney General's Office.
State officials said they have been warned of the scam by federal authorities, and that the scammers "are exploiting fears about COVID-19 to try to gain access to people's personal and financial information."
The best defense is to know how contact tracing works in North Carolina.
How a tracer will contact you
If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will either call, text or email.
• In the case of a phone call, state officials say your phone display will either show the phone number for the local health department, or the words NC OUTREACH.
• A legitimate text from North Carolina's COVID-19 Community Team will come from the number 45394.
• Legitimate emails will come from the email address NC-ARIAS-NoReply@dhhs.nc.gov.
What a tracer will ask
• The tracer will ask how you are feeling and offer information on how to get tested.
• The tracer will ask where you have been and to identify other people you have been in contact with. They will not share your name with anyone they call, and they will not share any names with you. Any information shared during a call with a contact tracer is a private health record and is strictly confidential.
• A legitimate contact tracer will never ask for your Social Security number or for credit card or banking numbers. If someone on a call asks you for any of this information, hang up.
What if a tracer does call?
If you miss a call from a contact tracer, you should call them back. But first be sure that it's a legitimate call and phone number.
If a North Carolina contact tracer can't reach you by phone, they will leave a message identifying themselves with their first name and with the county health department they represent.
They will ask you to call them back through the local health department, and they will provide a number.
It's always a good idea to make sure the number is legitimate so that you're not inadvertently dialing a bogus call center.
