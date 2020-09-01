RALEIGH — Gyms, museums, bowling alleys, and aquariums will be allowed to open Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
Museums and aquariums will be allowed to open at half capacity, and gyms will be able to open at 30% capacity, Cooper said in a press conference. The changes take effect Friday. Playgrounds will also be allowed to open.
On Tuesday, two Greensboro museums announced intentions to reopen, but not on Friday.
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum more than likely will open on Saturday morning with limited capacity, but had not finalized details, Director John Swaine said.
The Greensboro History Museum will reopen to the public on Sept. 12, Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said.
The second floor will remain closed while the museum prepares for a new exhibition that will open Sept. 26.
That exhibition is “Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations.”
It will feature local murals from the Black Lives Matter movement, and other recently-collected materials related to protests, the pandemic and economic crisis.
UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum had not announced a decision as of Tuesday afternoon about reopening to the public.
The Weatherspoon is currently open only to UNCG students, faculty and staff.
The news of loosened restrictions on businesses, which Cooper called Phase 2.5, comes a week ahead of schedule. Cooper said on Aug. 5 that existing regulations would be in place until at least Sept. 11.
"We've continued to see our statewide numbers stabilize," Cooper said. "We're encouraged but cautious."
The N.C. Museum of Art, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and other attractions have been closed for months.
Earlier Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in four weeks.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the state health agency, said that cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics are stabilizing.
"As we are going to take some steps forward today, it's important to remember that moving forward does not mean letting up," she said.
Closed since March
Cohen said that just because restrictions are easing on gyms, it doesn't mean that going is the right choice for everyone. People should use their own best judgment, she said.
On Monday, Cooper extended the curfew on restaurant alcohol sales to Oct. 2. Restaurants and other establishments that serve drinks for on-site consumption are prohibited from selling them between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Gyms, bowling alleys, theaters and other entertainment venues were ordered to close in March, along with other businesses deemed nonessential in the pandemic. Retail stores, restaurant dining rooms, barbershops, salons and other establishments were later allowed to reopen with occupancy restrictions.
Many gyms have already been open to people who say exercise is part of a medical treatment plan. The Planet Fitness chain told members this week it was opening to people who use exercise as medical treatment.
Bars remain closed.
"We know that some businesses are closed and people are hurting," Cooper said. The way to get all businesses open is for everyone to do all they can to slow the spread of the virus, he said.
The GOP-run legislature made several attempts this year to allow gyms and other businesses to open. Cooper vetoed those bills.
Some gym owners said Cooper's decision to keep gyms closed was not fair, because the administration never identified a case of the virus transmitted in a gym.
