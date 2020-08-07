GREENSBORO — The city has opened another site to drop off glass bottles and jars, which are no longer accepted in Greensboro's residential recycling program.
Residents who wish to continue recycling glass can take it to any of the 10 glass recycling drop-off locations, including the new location at Fire Station 61 on Vandalia Road, the city said.
Take empty, clean and dry glass bottles and jars to the blue recycling carts at these glass drop-off sites:
- Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road.
- Fire Station 61, 105 W. Vandalia Road.
- First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Avenue.
- Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.
- Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive.
- Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.
- McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Avenue.
- Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Avenue.
- Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Road.
- White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.
Glass dropped off at the site will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants to be recycled into new glass bottles and jars, the city said. For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle.
