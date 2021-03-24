Greensboro begins accepting applications for rental and utility assistance

GREENSBORO — If you've had trouble paying rent or utility bills because your household has been financially affected by COVID-19, the city may be able to help.

The city is now accepting applications for assistance through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was established in December.

Greensboro received nearly $9 million from the program and is ready to offer it to qualified households that may receive up to 12 months emergency rent and/or utility payments per household.

The money can cover past due, currently due and future rent.

The city said it will pay the money directly to landlords and utility companies and the money does not have to be repaid.

The city's Neighborhood Development Department said in a news release that tenants and renters may apply for assistance or landlords may apply on their behalf. U.S. citizenship is not required for applying.

Questions about which utilities are covered, how applications will be qualified and how much emergency assistance is available can be found at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs.

The city is coordinating the program and local nonprofits contracted with the city are administering the program.