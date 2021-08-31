Greensboro chief: Expect more security after 'unnerving' shooting at police headquarters

Following the incident, James said the officers shot Moore “ending the threat.”

Moore was pronounced dead and identified by police on Saturday.

The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, who oversees the police department, told council on Tuesday that the city has already been working with Guilford County officials on a security plan after several shooting incidents in and around Governmental Plaza downtown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city is also bringing in a security consultant to consider ways to increase safety at the Melvin Municipal Office Building. Davis said the plan will likely include more security cameras and other measures.

“We’re surveying our employees to make sure our employees feel safe,” Davis said.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, members voted unanimously to appoint a Citizens’ Redistricting Committee to help redraw the city’s five council districts based on new population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The committee will include seven members from each of these groups: