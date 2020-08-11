GREENSBORO — The city’s Code Compliance Division is warning residents about a possible scam involving people claiming to be contractors who will resolve a "Notice of Violation" for a cash fee.
A Greensboro resident told city officials someone claimed to be a contractor, requesting $250 to mow the homeowner’s lawn, the city said today in a news release.
The city does not request cash payments to resolve code violations, so the claims are believed to be scams, the city said.
Greensboro residents approached by someone making the same type of offer should check the person’s validity by calling code compliance at 336-373-2111, the city said.
People may also report scams to either the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or Guilford Metro 911 at 336-373-2933.
