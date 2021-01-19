Greensboro Coliseum Complex income down by $7.5 million because of pandemic

Brown added that 99% of season-ticket holders have remained loyal in hopes that touring Broadway shows will be there by fall, although nothing has yet been scheduled.

And the Coliseum Complex has stayed busy — UNCG played basketball there Monday — albeit without the spectators that often pack the place and parking lots by the tens of thousands.

Beginning next month, Brown said, Greensboro has another chance to live up to its "Tournament Town" nickname. The coliseum will be home to eight major NCAA and ACC events, including the ACC men's basketball tournament. But the marquee occasion will be vastly different from years past.

Brown said four universities at a time will typically play on a given day in the building and each will be allowed to invite 150 friends and family members — or a total of 600 spectators in an arena that holds well over 20,000.

Brown said the vaccine and eventual decline of the pandemic helps keep his optimism high and his staff continues to aggressively recruit tournaments and concert events in addition to those that will eventually have to be rescheduled.

