Greensboro Coliseum Complex income down by $7.5 million because of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in March 2020, hundreds of events at venues everywhere have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
As a result, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which includes the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, has lost $7.5 million compared with the same period in 2019, Managing Director Matt Brown said Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, 750 events at the Coliseum Complex have been affected, 250 at the Tanger Center.
On Tuesday, Brown told City Council during a work session that he and his staff have been scrambling to find ways to stay optimistic and busy as their world has dramatically changed.
This time last year, Brown and his staff were preparing for the March grand opening of the Tanger Center — a 3,023-seat, $93 million performing arts venue whose opening has been anxiously awaited. The venue had sold 16,000 season tickets for its highly-anticipated Broadway season and was to be the home of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
But that didn't happen because of the pandemic.
Brown said Tuesday the venue has quietly held a few events without spectators. Market America hosted and livestreamed a virtual convention in September and the Greensboro Symphony held a videotaping for Guilford County Schools last week.
Brown added that 99% of season-ticket holders have remained loyal in hopes that touring Broadway shows will be there by fall, although nothing has yet been scheduled.
And the Coliseum Complex has stayed busy — UNCG played basketball there Monday — albeit without the spectators that often pack the place and parking lots by the tens of thousands.
Beginning next month, Brown said, Greensboro has another chance to live up to its "Tournament Town" nickname. The coliseum will be home to eight major NCAA and ACC events, including the ACC men's basketball tournament. But the marquee occasion will be vastly different from years past.
Brown said four universities at a time will typically play on a given day in the building and each will be allowed to invite 150 friends and family members — or a total of 600 spectators in an arena that holds well over 20,000.
Brown said the vaccine and eventual decline of the pandemic helps keep his optimism high and his staff continues to aggressively recruit tournaments and concert events in addition to those that will eventually have to be rescheduled.
