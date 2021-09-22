Greensboro council appoints commission to oversee arts and culture issues

GREENSBORO — The city already has an Office of Arts and Culture. Now, the city has a public commission to handle arts and cultural affairs.

The Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission will be comprised of nine members appointed by City Council and will help develop policies "on community matters related to arts and culture," according to a resolution council approved on Tuesday.

The process that led to the new commission began in 2018 when council created a 21-member task force co-chaired by Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann and volunteer Jacquie Gilliam to study the financial needs and sustainability of local arts groups.

That group created a plan designed to expand resources for arts and culture in the city and create a prosperous environment for artists.

Two years ago, the city appointed Ryan Deal as the city’s first chief creative economy officer to oversee the Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs.

The full commission is the final goal in the process. Its members will serve three-year terms with the possibility of reappointment for an additional three-year term.