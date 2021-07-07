Greensboro council, city attorney under fire for closed-door meeting about Smith case

GREENSBORO — A prominent North Carolina attorney says the City Council violated the state’s open meeting law in June when elected officials went behind closed doors to discuss matters regarding Marcus Smith, a Black man who died in police custody almost three years ago.
City Attorney Chuck Watts, who was in that meeting, disagrees. He said this week that the discussion was well within the bounds of what the law allows.
Attorney Amanda Martin of Raleigh, the general counsel to the North Carolina Press Association, has written two letters to Watts on behalf of an activist group called the Greensboro Justice Coalition. In the letters, Martin asserts that council violated the law when members discussed with Watts whether the city should hold an investigation into Smith’s death.
Although Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy issued a public statement about council’s choice not to pursue the investigation once they returned to open session, Martin said the fact that a consensus was reached behind closed doors — and not before the public — was a violation of the law.
It’s just the latest wrinkle in a dispute that continues to generate controversy as the tragedy approaches its three-year anniversary.
Martin, in a letter sent on Tuesday, asked the city to provide any general account of the closed session, “regardless of whether it is in draft form or not,” any emails and communications related to the closed session and copies of all communications from elected officials and top city officials.
Pitts and other activists have said for months that the city should investigate the police department and Smith’s death and settle the family’s lawsuit. They accuse the City Council of not being transparent about its intentions.
Smith died in September 2018 after Greensboro police excessively restrained the homeless man while in the midst of what appeared to be a mental health breakdown. Unable to settle him, they immobilized Smith by binding his hands and feet together behind his back on a downtown street.
Smith’s death after he was “hogtied” by police has become a flashpoint for many who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was also killed in police custody.
Since then, the tragedy has been a rallying cry for those concerned about how police operate in the city.
Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person’s hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered.
Smith’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit more than two years ago against the city, eight police officers and two county paramedics who were present when Smith stopped breathing.
Many on June 1 had been expecting City Council, at the urging of Kennedy, to openly discuss a possible review of the police department’s policies and procedures in light of what she believes is a culture of “fear and distrust” that permeates throughout the city.
But that didn’t happen.
The discussion about a possible independent investigation was on council’s work session agenda. But when it came time to address the issue, council instead went behind closed doors to discuss an unrelated legal matter.
Martin contends that a closed meeting convened to hear advice from council’s lawyer should be limited to that activity and not then continuing with a discussion. That should’ve occurred in open session after hearing from Watts, she said in her letter.
Later, Kennedy read a terse and vague statement that announced discussion of an investigation was being tabled.
That led to frustration among community activists, who charged the council with once again failing to be open and honest with the public.
In a June email to Martin, which Watts provided to the News & Record, he said “there was no vote nor any consensus taking nor any other separate and distinct decision about any particular issue associated with the investigation discussion.”
Additionally, Watts, said that when it became clear that members of council had no interest in pursuing an investigation, the right thing to do was to report that in open session.
Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights attorney who is a spokesman for the Greensboro Justice Coalition, isn’t buying it.
“The very point that the Greensboro Justice Coalition is trying to make is that City Council is either being continuously given bad advice by the city attorney or they are being deliberately indifferent to the fundamental issues of transparency vs. secrecy,” he said.
