Greensboro council, city attorney under fire for closed-door meeting about Smith case

Pitts and other activists have said for months that the city should investigate the police department and Smith’s death and settle the family’s lawsuit. They accuse the City Council of not being transparent about its intentions.

Smith died in September 2018 after Greensboro police excessively restrained the homeless man while in the midst of what appeared to be a mental health breakdown. Unable to settle him, they immobilized Smith by binding his hands and feet together behind his back on a downtown street.

Smith’s death after he was “hogtied” by police has become a flashpoint for many who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was also killed in police custody.

Since then, the tragedy has been a rallying cry for those concerned about how police operate in the city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person’s hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered.

Smith’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit more than two years ago against the city, eight police officers and two county paramedics who were present when Smith stopped breathing.