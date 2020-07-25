GREENSBORO — Since the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Greensboro has spent money on everything from deep cleaning its buildings and equipment to housing the homeless in hotels.
The running total for those growing expenses is not easy to tally, city officials say, but it is surely reaching into the millions of dollars.
Housing the homeless alone costs $145,000 a month, one council member said.
This week, city officials said they hope that Guilford County, with more than $93 million in federal COVID-19 funding, will use some of its money to reimburse the city for its expenses.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy expressed their frustration with the county's response to coronavirus at City Council's regular business meeting on Tuesday.
"I'm grateful that they have chosen some of that $93 million to prop up nonprofits and small businesses who are suffering," Vaughan said. "I think that money is well spent in those areas. But they also need to look at Greensboro and High Point to see the expenses we've incurred."
Kennedy added: "The city has come out of pocket for a huge number of things that were obviously unanticipated but were all related to the public health issue."
The city is applying to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with some costs associated with the pandemic, as county officials have suggested.
"But we're gonna need them (the county) to help us for our expenses," Vaughan said.
So far, the county has been largely quiet about its intentions, but county officials suggested this week that help may be on the way.
That’s only fair, Vaughan said.
“This is really a complication created by the federal and state governments by not explicitly providing for expenses for municipalities,” Vaughan said Friday in an interview. “I am hopeful that a reasonable compromise can be achieved since the taxpayers of Greensboro make up the largest population of the county.”
City Manager David Parrish said Friday that it’s difficult to add up all the costs associated with the pandemic, but some of them are clear: Overtime pay for personnel, cleaning costs, help for businesses through nonprofits, housing the homeless.
Those last two items alone account for more than $1 million.
Since April, the city has spent $601,000 for housing more than 150 homeless people in hotels. Although $250,000 of that was covered by federal money directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as CARES, that leaves the city with a bill for $351,432. And that cost is growing every day the city continues the housing program.
Parrish said the city has also spent $460,000 for local small business relief efforts.
When Congress approved the CARES Act, it was clear that the money was to cover COVID-related expenses and not tax revenue losses associated with the pandemic.
But at their regular business meeting Tuesday, some council members suggested that the city is at an impasse with the county, which was one of three North Carolina counties that received CARES funding directly.
Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford counties received direct CARES funding because they have populations over 500,000. For the state’s remaining 97 counties, federal money was passed through the state government.
The assumption, Vaughan said, was that the counties would take care of the large municipalities within their jurisdictions.
But so far, that hasn’t happened in Guilford.
Help might be coming soon, however.
County Manager Marty Lawing said that in the next few days, he will send letters detailing how to get CARES Act reimbursement to Greensboro and nine other local governments that are eligible.
“We’re in the process of sending a letter to the municipalities letting them know the amount that has been allocated to each of them,” Lawing said.
Vaughan had not heard that from the county as of Friday, but said “that would be very good news for both Greensboro and High Point.”
Other local governments qualifying for varying amounts of CARES Act money include High Point, Summerfield, Gibsonville, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Whitsett and Sedalia.
Among the local governments, Greensboro can claim reimbursement of up to nearly $2.95 million for “mitigation and preparedness” spending related to fighting the pandemic. Other eligibility limits vary from as little as $5,000 for Sedalia to $1.1 million for High Point, second among cities and towns on the list.
Parrish said the city has applied to FEMA for some reimbursement, including requests for more than $2 million in April for small business funding and personnel-related costs.
Vaughan said she and her city colleagues have been working hard to get the message out that they need money.
“We’re communicating with our federal delegation to make sure that the next round of funding comes through with more explicit instructions or expectations or that it goes to municipalities,” she said.
“The managers are communicating directly and we are constantly updating what our expenditures are and I have had discussions with a few of the county commissioners as have other council people,” Vaughan said. “So they are aware of our concerns.”
Lawing said that Guilford County Schools is also included in the $9.46 million set aside for other Guilford governments in the county’s Phase One allotment. The plan allots up to $5 million for the school system’s efforts to mitigate the pandemic and gear up to fight it.
The pool of money to reimburse cities, towns and schools comes from a total of $93.7 million federal grant that Guilford received through CARES, which was approved by Congress and the Trump administration earlier this year.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners held in reserve $25 million, roughly 27% of its CARES Act grant, and divided the remaining $68.7 million into such Phase One categories as reimbursement, preparedness, lifeline support and small business grants.
Lawing said that under CARES Act rules, the county will not be “fronting” any of its grant money to other local governments, but will only use it to repay smaller units of government for qualifying expenses they have already paid out.
Greensboro and other local governments will have to sign a “memorandum” formally agreeing to adhere to all CARES Act terms and conditions.
“The county is ultimately responsible for how these funds are used so we just need to have an agreement to make sure that the municipalities understand,” he said.
Lawing noted that the county was under no obligation to share CARES Act money with any of the other governments, but he said it is doing so because leaders of county government felt that was the right thing to do.
In fact, the U.S. Department of the Treasury specifically absolves counties of any such duty toward other local governments in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of its Coronavirus Relief Fund guidelines.
Treasury officials overseeing the $150 billion fund say that such a “final recipient” of the grant money is not required “to transfer funds to a smaller, constituent unit of government within its borders.”
“For example, a county recipient is not required to transfer funds to smaller cities within the county’s borders,” the federal agency said in answer to one of the FAQ’s.
The federal agency says that money from the CARES Act relief fund can only be used to cover costs:
• Made necessary by COVID-19’s “public health emergency.”
• Incurred during a 10-month window from March 1 through December.
• Not already included in the local government’s annual budget in effect March 27 when the CARES Act was enacted.
Kennedy said in an interview that she believes the county has latitude to grant appropriate expenses more quickly to Greensboro.
She said the federal money was distributed to counties “with the understanding that the county is going to support cities. It puts us in an extremely difficult situation. In the meantime, we’re still having people in the city who are having negative experiences with COVID that we’re having to address.”
Vaughan and Parrish noted that CARES Act funding was intended to be distributed through Dec. 31, so today’s expense total will only grow.
Kennedy said that most officials believed at the beginning, in April, that the community would be getting back to normal by mid-summer.
“There is no normal to ease back into,” she said. “Costs will continue to grow.”
Veteran Guilford Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said he thinks his counterparts in city government are rightfully concerned. He said administrative and elective leaders at both levels of government should be communicating more frequently and cooperating more effectively.
Alston said he thinks the situation might be aggravated by a recent decision by Greensboro leaders not to cover roughly $1 million in shared costs to post school resource officers in Guilford schools.
“That kind of soured the relationship when they decided to do that without notice,” Alston, a Democrat, said of the SRO matter.
The SRO issue arose during separate county and city deliberations as both boards prepared their 2020-21 budgets that took effect July 1.
But Alston said that regardless of bruised feelings, county officials must work more closely with their municipal counterparts to distribute CARES Act money in the best ways possible.
“It’s all about leadership. Our chairman should be talking to the mayors. The county manager and the city managers should be talking,” Alston said. “We need to do better because all of us are living in the same county and all of us are fighting the same virus.”
Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips said in a written statement Friday that he is "disappointed" that news of the county's work and spending for COVID relief "has not made its way, for whatever reason, to all the members of the Greensboro City Council."
Phillips said that Guilford County public health officials have helped to oversee 6,500 community COVID-19 tests and coordinated response to the virus along with courts, schools and cities. He said he is proud of the county and its work, and the fact that it has put $7.2 million into the hands of small businesses and given $1.6 million to nonprofits dealing with food insecurity and health issues.
And he said that the county's decision to earmark $2.9 million for Greensboro was done in a "measured" manner as it was done for other communities and cities.
"That fact is not new news," he said.
Here's his full statement:
"I am certainly disappointed that all of the good work that the County has been doing since the pandemic hit has not made its way, for whatever reason, to all the members of the Greensboro City Council.
"The CARES Act funds were granted to the counties, because the responsibilities of public health is the role of counties in North Carolina. Some of our top priorities for these funds are to ensure the public health response for the crisis to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives.
"To date, we have put $7.2 million into the hands of our local small businesses and almost $1.6 million for our local nonprofits who are working with food insecurity, public health measures, medical access and medical supplies.
"Through our Emergency Management Division, we have been utilizing the CARES funds to help supply much needed PPE to our first responders, medical communities and essential workers who serve as the safety net for our citizens; this includes the city of Greensboro. We have provided face coverings for all of the City of Greensboro employees and N-95 masks to the Greensboro Fire and Police Departments.
"Even so, in the wisdom of the board of commissioners and key county staff, we have, for the time being, earmarked $2.9 million for the City of Greensboro to address some of the financial impacts related specifically to the pandemic. We have done the same, in a measured manner, for every other city and township across the county. That fact is not new news.
"As for our homeless community, the county identified our homeless population as a high priority risk group early on and provided temporary housing for homeless citizens in order to help prevent and contain the spread of the virus. To date, we have housed over 200 homeless individuals who were either positive for COVID or housed as result of a public health screening.
"Again, to date, the County Public Health Department coordinated and conducted over 6,500 community COVID-19 tests which has, obviously, been a significant effort over the past several months. The county is working with the court systems, health systems, schools and all of our cities and townships to help coordinate our approach to this virus.
"County leadership and our employees are meeting daily in order to move quickly and efficiently to address the many pressing demands of an unprecedented health crisis the likes of which have never been encountered on such a scale before.
"I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team who constantly goes above and beyond to serve our citizens with excellence during one of the most challenging times in our history."
