Greensboro council passes ordinance backing up mayor's COVID-19 enforcement order. The item was last-minute addition to the agenda.

GREENSBORO — More than a week after Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced penalties for businesses that violate reduced occupancy orders during the COVID-19 crisis, the Greensboro City Council has approved an ordinance to add more enforcement strength to her order.

The ordinance, which will be added to the "nuisances" section of the city code, says that places where people are not able to maintain sufficient physical distance will be deemed illegal public nuisances.

The law, passed unanimously by council at its Tuesday business meeting, specifically applies to offices and businesses that are found to be violating reduced occupancy limits. As ordered by Vaughan in her November order, the city will have the right to assess a civil penalty of $100 for every person found at a business or in an office that exceeds the limits imposed.

The penalties will not be criminal and will not be handled by police but by city staff from inspections, fire code enforcement and other departments.

The item was added to council's agenda 13 minutes before their 5:30 p.m. meeting was scheduled to begin and City Councilman Justin Outling suggested that the public should be given time to respond before a council vote.