GREENSBORO — Low-income people who can't make their rent, utilities or mortgage payments because they have been financially affected by COVID-19 could soon get a lifeline from the city and federal government.
Greensboro has received about $2 million from the federal CARES Act to help renters and homeowners with one-time assistance.
The city has earmarked $713,000 for rental and utility assistance and $100,000 for mortgage assistance, officials said Thursday in a news release.
To qualify, a resident's home must be within the Greensboro city limits and have a household income of less than 80% of the Area Median Income, which ranges from $37,050 for a single-person household to $69,850 for a family of eight.
Renters must meet other requirements to receive up to $1,500 paid to a landlord and up to $400 for utilities. Renters must be behind on their rent for April, May or June.
A homeowner can qualify for up to $1,500 in mortgage assistance by being behind on payments as of June 30.
The Greensboro Housing Coalition is administering the assistance for the city. The agency can be reached at (336) 691-9521 or on the web at greensborohousingcoalition.org.
The city has allocated the remaining $1.1 million of CARES Act money in three funds: $675,000 for rapid-rehousing services including hotel/motel vouchers and COVID-related staffing costs, $420,000 for emergency shelter costs and COVID-related staffin and $77,000 for housing assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS.
The announcement comes at a key time when evictions may soon be rising.
North Carolina's temporary moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19 hardships expired on June 20. Since July 1, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office has served 133 "writs of possession," the legal term for eviction, against tenants who can't pay their rent, said Jim Secor, the Sheriff's Attorney.
And the federal moratorium on evictions from some types of housing expired last week, but actions against tenants will be delayed until Aug. 24. A state order has slowed the hearing process for evictions, allowing tenants up to 30 days before their court hearings must be held.
The city said in documents related to the CARES funding that it will help 680 local households.
Congress could extend the moratorium on evictions related to rental housing financed through federal loan programs, but it hasn’t done so yet.
Stephen Sills, a UNCG professor and director of the Center for Housing and Community studies, said last week that the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts reported that 420 Guilford County families were facing pending “summary ejectments” as of July 28. “Summary ejectment” is the process by which evictions are handled.
Guilford ranks fourth among the state’s counties, behind Mecklenburg, with 1,557 cases, Cumberland with 934 cases and Wake with 454 cases.
