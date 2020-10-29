Greensboro groups, artists, businesses host mural scavenger hunt

GREENSBORO — This city is known internationally for the outdoor murals that decorate walls and center city streets.

A Halloween Mural Scavenger Hunt on Saturday will take the public to about 10 of those murals, including a new one created by the Japanese artist Dragon76.

Organizers say that it's a family-friendly, socially-distant alternative to trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers Jasmine Beard of AJOY Consulting and Phillip Marsh, an artist and arts advocate from Rockers Print Shop, wanted to boost community morale when other traditional fall events, such as the N.C. A&T Homecoming, decided to go virtual.

"Also, this is a means to serve our neighbors who have suffered from the pandemic due to illness, loss of employment and housing," Beard said.

In addition, Marsh said, they want to combine healthy activities like exploring communities on foot with creative experiences.

"We chose to serve our community by guiding them to some of the great artwork in our city," Marsh said.

Visitors can explore the city's murals wearing a mask and favorite Halloween costume.