Greensboro groups, artists, businesses host mural scavenger hunt

GREENSBORO — This city is known internationally for the outdoor murals that decorate walls and center city streets.
A Halloween Mural Scavenger Hunt on Saturday will take the public to about 10 of those murals, including a new one created by the Japanese artist Dragon76.
Organizers say that it's a family-friendly, socially-distant alternative to trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers Jasmine Beard of AJOY Consulting and Phillip Marsh, an artist and arts advocate from Rockers Print Shop, wanted to boost community morale when other traditional fall events, such as the N.C. A&T Homecoming, decided to go virtual.
"Also, this is a means to serve our neighbors who have suffered from the pandemic due to illness, loss of employment and housing," Beard said.
In addition, Marsh said, they want to combine healthy activities like exploring communities on foot with creative experiences.
"We chose to serve our community by guiding them to some of the great artwork in our city," Marsh said.
Visitors can explore the city's murals wearing a mask and favorite Halloween costume.
To make the event free, Beard, Marsh and their businesses have joined with other sponsors including the Greensboro Jaycees, transformGSO, Irving Park Art & Frame, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Gillespie Grill, GSOlab, SynerG young professionals, EastGSO Now, Studio503 and Piedmont Business Capital.
Saturday's scavenger hunt will run from 2 to 6 p.m. It will start at Irving Park Art & Frame, 2105 Cornwallis Drive, Suite A.
On the back of that building, artist Shatoshi Fajita, aka Dragon76, recently painted a mural titled "#indigenouspeopleunite."
Born in Japan, Fajita now lives in New York City.
The artist uses "indigenous peoples' design elements of headdress and horse, along with Afro-Futuristic influences to create a new word perspective in the modern world," Marsh said.
"The viewer is meant to consider complex community perspectives with this artwork, similar to the complexities of this artist's work," Marsh said.
Financed by friends of Rockers Print Shop, Marsh added, it was left to the community as a reminder of strength in unity.
Maps of selected murals will be available there. They will direct viewers to stops in different zones for instructions: the mural by ACHESdub of Kenneth Lee at Studio 503, 503 E. Washington St., and one created by Nils Westergard at Southend Brewing, 117-B W. Lewis St.
Volunteers at each mural site will wear personal protective equipment as they distribute candy and other giveaways. Food trucks will be there.
Each location will collect donated nonperishable food items and toiletries for an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
For more details, go to http://gsolab.org/event/gso-mural-scavenger-hunt, or call 925-494-2569.
