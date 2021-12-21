Greensboro hires new city manager

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council has appointed Taiwo "Tai" Jaiyeoba as city manager effective Feb. 1.

Jaiyeoba currently serves in a dual capacity as assistant city manager and director of the Planning, Design and Development Department in Charlotte.

In making the announcement at Tuesday's regular meeting of the City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Jaiyeoba will earn $280,000 a year plus a $1,000-a-month allowance.

He replaces former City Manager David Parrish, who resigned in June to join a private business.

The city's news release said Jaiyeoba spearheaded efforts to create the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the Unified Development ordinance, among other programs.

Prior to Charlotte, he served as director of the Sacramento Regional Transit District in California, and Director of Planning and Development in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jaiyeoba earned his bachelor’s degree in Geography, and his Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning, from Ife University in Nigeria, as well as graduating from the MIT Sloan School of Management in Leadership.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.