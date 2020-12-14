Greensboro issues boil water alert for Forest Oaks area after water line break

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro has issued a boil water notice to all customers in the Forest Oaks area, according to a news release from the city's Water Resources Department.

The area has had periods of low water pressure and outages in the distribution system because of an unidentified line break since approximately 6 p.m. This increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system, the city said.

Until further notice, Greensboro water customers in the Forest Oaks area should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning dishes, preparing infant formula and juices, washing fruits, vegetables and other food.

Ice or any beverages prepared with unboiled tap water on or after December 14 should be discarded. Tap water is okay for showers and baths, but keep the water out of eyes, nose and mouth.