GREENSBORO — Several Greensboro streets are likely to experience traffic delays due to lane closures next week.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and continuing through 5 p.m Friday, the following streets will close lanes while the city does repairs:
- East Market between South Lyndon Street and Pastor Anderson Drive, due to water valve replacement.
- Murrow Boulevard between East Friendly Avenue and East Washington Street, due to water valve replacement.
- Hill Street between Battleground Avenue and Smith Street, due to removal of railroad tracks.
Motorists should find alternative routes or expect delays while in the area, the city said.
