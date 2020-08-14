Roadwork ahead sign (web only)

GREENSBORO — Several Greensboro streets are likely to experience traffic delays due to lane closures next week. 

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and continuing through 5 p.m Friday, the following streets will close lanes while the city does repairs:

  • East Market between South Lyndon Street and Pastor Anderson Drive, due to water valve replacement.
  • Murrow Boulevard between East Friendly Avenue and East Washington Street, due to water valve replacement.
  • Hill Street between Battleground Avenue and Smith Street, due to removal of railroad tracks.

Motorists should find alternative routes or expect delays while in the area, the city said. 

