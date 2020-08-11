New Post Master General Louis DeJoy can look to his hometown for a source of the late mail distribution that he hopes to improve.
A recent report from the Postal Service's Office of Inspector General said Greensboro's regional processing plant near Piedmont Triad International Airport had the nation's third highest number of "late trips" caused by contractor failure.
The inspector general's auditing team said that because of "inadequate management oversight," it could not determine whether the delays were caused by private contractors or by local dock supervisors at the Greensboro Processing & Distribution Center improperly shifting blame.
"In fiscal year 2019, the Postal Service reported 2.1 million late trips nationwide due to contractor failure," audit team leader Matthew Hartshorn wrote in the report. "From Oct. 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, the Greensboro P&DC had the third highest number (10,921) of originating late trips due to contractor failure."
Greensboro resident DeJoy was named the nation's chief postal executive about seven weeks before the report's June 23 release. He took office June 15.
The Postal Service's Office of Inspector General is an independent arm that plays a watchdog role in flagging inefficiencies, outright wrongdoing and other performance issues.
A prominent Republican fundraiser and donor to President Donald Trump, DeJoy has been criticized for taking steps that some interpret as bowing to Trump's expressed distaste for the Postal Service and the nation's increased reliance on mail-in voting this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critics have suggested DeJoy might purposely obstruct mail delivery to further Trump's political interests, a possibility the former executive in the private delivery and logistics industry strongly denied in recent public remarks.
One of DeJoy's recent moves that has drawn criticism was his directive that mail carriers no longer wait for delayed shipments, but leave that mail behind at distribution centers for later delivery. Critics contend it's caused unacceptable backlogs.
The Greensboro report examined the extent to which "late trips" at the local distribution center stemmed from the actions of workers at the plant compared with those that could be blamed instead on private, highway haulers who serve the center under contract.
The inspector general's report indicates that concerns about such tardiness go back at least to April 2019 and DeJoy's predecessor when "headquarters and area management informed plant management that the goal was to have no late trips ... all trips should depart and arrive to their destinations on time."
The six-page audit report noted that subsequently, from October 2019 through March, delays at the Greensboro facility on Pleasant Ridge Road reportedly caused by private contractors increased almost 100% from 5,462 to 10,921, compared with the same period last fiscal year.
During that time frame, the report observed that delays attributed to such in-house causes as "late processing and mail processing failures" dropped by more than 50% from 8,261 to 3,963.
In his audit letter, Office of Inspector General official Hartshorn noted that the report studied a span of time before the pandemic was a factor.
Hartshorn also noted that managers at Greensboro's processing and distribution center "believed the dock expeditors incorrectly recorded the cause for late trips as contractor failure rather than attributing them to late processing and mail processing failures."
"They did not believe the data was reliable for identifying the scope of late trips caused by contractor failure," he said of the managers.
The audit report went to Russell Gardner, the Postal Service's Greensboro district manager.
Gardner's office responded to an inquiry Tuesday by referring the News & Record to a Postal Service spokesman, who said the agency's latest response to the audit findings is included in the June 23 report.
In the report, Gardner agreed with both of the audit team's recommendations, which included closer oversight "to ensure that reason codes for late trips are accurately reported."
The audit team also recommended better supervision of the center's "seven highway contract route suppliers," including regular meetings and corrective action where needed.
Gardner said the local distribution center's transportation manager would begin tracking late-trip data on a weekly basis.
"If abnormalities are apparent, a more thorough investigation will be conducted and reported to the plant manager for appropriate action," Gardner said in his written response included in the audit.
A spokesman for the Postal Service's inspector general said Tuesday that the office considered the matter closed with Gardner's written response and "we have not done any further follow-up work."
