Greensboro meets the grandmaster: In chess, like life, 'defeat will make you stronger'

GREENSBORO — Grandmaster Gabriel Flom lived up to his title on Monday, circling a room full of children behind chessboards, playing a dozen games at once.
Along the way, he even imparted a bit of wisdom.
“The more you ask questions, the more you’re going to understand,” he said.
And that doesn’t just apply to chess, Flom added.
“That’s everything in life.”
Earlier in the day, Flom visited with residents at Abbotswood at Irving Park retirement community before heading over to the Hayes-Taylor Family YMCA for an evening of sweaty palms and strategy.
The chess event was a collaborative effort, orchestrated by community leaders such as Mac Sims.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sims hosted a weekly chess night for youth at the YMCA. It’s a program he would like to see return in the near future.
“In chess, you have to plan,” Sims said. “You think analytically. What’s their next move? What do you need to do next?”
It’s a mental exercise that calls for critical and creative thinking.
And children can benefit from learning the board game at a young age, Sims said.
Ricardo Davis, father of 12-year-old Ricky, called the evening a great learning “opportunity.”
“It was a great confidence building for him and all the kids,” Davis explained. “With the pandemic, my son didn’t play as much. The grandmaster told my son that a move he made was good strategy. There are a lot of kids who will never get an opportunity like this.”
Flom, linked to Greensboro by his step-father who lives in the area, learned to play when he was young.
“My grandfather — bless his soul — taught me chess,” Flom said. “I got addicted very fast.”
Soon enough, Flom said he was playing every week. He matched wits at home with his father, then in a chess club.
“I slowly began playing against other children,” Flom recalled. “I lost. I hated losing, so I kept going back.”
His dedication paid off. He’s now ranked among the top 1,000 players in the world, according to the International Chess Federation, and travels the globe to compete in tournaments.
Just last week, Flom competed in a Charlotte tournament where he finished 10th out of 151 competitors.
And he often coaches kids, just as he did Monday in Greensboro.
“Usually, with kids, I want to see if they ask questions,” Flom said.
Oftentimes, if they’re curious, he finds they might have a knack for the game.
And though none of the kids at Monday’s event were yet skilled enough to defeat Flom — if they had, they’d have won a free chessboard — their hands shot up, ready and eager to participate.
“In life, you’re going to lose a lot of games,” Flom told them. “But you’re always going to come back. The defeat will make you stronger.”
