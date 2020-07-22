GREENSBORO — Boxing isn't just for fighters. The sport is also a form of valuable excercise.
In a release, the City of Greensboro said Lindley Recreation Center Al Lowe Boxing Club is offering free virtual boxing classes.
The Boxing 101 classes are are held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays Aug. 6-Sept. 3.
Some of the skills covered include basic basic boxing stances, footwork, and how to throw a variety of punches while also gradually building up stamina, strength and endurance.
The first offering of Boxing 101 will be held via live stream on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GSOparksandrec.
All subsequent classes will be held via Zoom meetings.
Online registration is required at zoom.us/meeting/register/.
For information, contact Lindley Center director Brandon Free at 336-373-2930 or email brandon.free@greensboro-nc.gov.
For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
