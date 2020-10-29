Greensboro Parks & Recreation wins national Gold Medal award

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation has won the 2020 National Gold Award for Excellence from the American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association.

The award came Tuesday night at a virtual ceremony at the NRPA Annual Conference.

“This has been a particularly challenging year, working to meet the needs of the community during the pandemic. Winning this award shows not only the impact we have on the community but how much we are dedicated to this profession. It makes me proud to work with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation staff every day,” Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray said in a news release.

This is fourth time in Greensboro’s history it has been awarded the Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, the highest honor in the industry. Greensboro also received the honor in 2002, 1987 and 1979.

This year, Greensboro was one of four finalists in the Class II (population 150,001-400,000) category along with Henderson, Nevada, Tampa, Florida, and Des Moines, Iowa.