Greensboro police ask community's help finding missing girl, 15

GREENSBORO — Police are asking the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing since late Wednesday night.

Achazia Halima Donaldson is described in a news release as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 1700 block of Hidden Forest Drive wearing a black and brown headband with twists in her hair and white yoga pants with a dark paisley pattern, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

She was heading toward Southern Webbing Mill Road, according to information from The N.C. Center for Missing Persons, which issued a Silver Alert. The alert said Donaldson suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.