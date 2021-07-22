 Skip to main content
Greensboro police ask community's help finding missing girl, 15
Greensboro police ask community's help finding missing girl, 15

Achazia Halima Donaldson.jpg

Donaldson

 Greensboro Police Department, Provided

GREENSBORO — Police are asking the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing since late Wednesday night.

Achazia Halima Donaldson is described in a news release as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 1700 block of Hidden Forest Drive wearing a black and brown headband with twists in her hair and white yoga pants with a dark paisley pattern, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

She was heading toward Southern Webbing Mill Road, according to information from The N.C. Center for Missing Persons, which issued a Silver Alert. The alert said Donaldson suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.

