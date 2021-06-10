Greensboro police ask public to help look for missing woman, 84

GREENSBORO — Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 84-year-old woman last seen Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
Dolores Reines Banks was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Boulevard Street, heading south on Holden Road.
Banks is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a prescription glasses, brown fleece coat, dark slacks and brown sneakers, the news release said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Banks because she may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 336-373-2287.