Greensboro police chief to promote community policing, increased staffing, to fight violent crime

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department is losing ground.

Greensboro’s population is growing faster than the department is adding officers.

It’s getting tougher to recruit new officers, and homicides are happening faster than police can solve and prevent them.

So Chief Brian James has written a new strategic plan for what the department should do over the next three years to recruit more officers, study future staffing needs and focus on ways to solve and stop homicides in “hot spots” throughout the city.

He’ll present that plan Tuesday to a City Council that has grown more urgent in its desire to do something even as its members are offering a variety of strategies.

There’s something for everybody in James’ plan, from finding ways to deploy more patrol officers in parts of the city where homicides are rising to making sure the department supports employees’ mental health.

This discussion takes place against a backdrop of a growing violent crime crisis in the city: The homicide rate in Greensboro grew from 45 in 2019 to 61 in 2020 and aggravated assaults were up from 1,704 to 2,009. So far this year, the city has seen 12 homicides, including one that occurred Monday.