Greensboro police chief to promote community policing, increased staffing, to fight violent crime

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department is losing ground.
Greensboro’s population is growing faster than the department is adding officers.
It’s getting tougher to recruit new officers, and homicides are happening faster than police can solve and prevent them.
So Chief Brian James has written a new strategic plan for what the department should do over the next three years to recruit more officers, study future staffing needs and focus on ways to solve and stop homicides in “hot spots” throughout the city.
He’ll present that plan Tuesday to a City Council that has grown more urgent in its desire to do something even as its members are offering a variety of strategies.
There’s something for everybody in James’ plan, from finding ways to deploy more patrol officers in parts of the city where homicides are rising to making sure the department supports employees’ mental health.
This discussion takes place against a backdrop of a growing violent crime crisis in the city: The homicide rate in Greensboro grew from 45 in 2019 to 61 in 2020 and aggravated assaults were up from 1,704 to 2,009. So far this year, the city has seen 12 homicides, including one that occurred Monday.
And officers, rarely with enough time to address all the problems they face, are confronting a growing population with fewer resources to handle the crime.
James wrote in his plan that while Greensboro’s population has grown to nearly 300,000 people, or 11.23%, since 2010, the police department has added only 30 sworn officers since 2011.
Compounding the problem, the department has 34 vacancies, or 5.2%, out of a force of 683 sworn officers.
“The last significant allocation to the department was in 2011 when the department was awarded (30) sworn officers,” James wrote in the plan.
He added that recruitment trends are not looking good as attrition of officers is outpacing recruitment of new sworn personnel.
“The lack of interest in the profession results in a smaller pool of highly qualified applicants,” he wrote. “Public perception of law enforcement also contributed to the barrier to effective recruitment.”
James was not available for an interview to discuss these issues before his council presentation.
He added in his report that personnel numbers haven’t kept up with population growth. The force’s number of officers per 1,000 residents has dropped slightly from 2.3 per 1,000 to 2.28 per thousand.
“With population trends showing a steady increase, a growing economy (housing, entertainment, and hotels), and a performing arts center for downtown Greensboro, workloads for officers are expected to increase in the near future,” James wrote.
Amid those challenges, council members are calling for the department to finish its personnel study so that council might be able to decide whether to allocate more staffing for the department.
Councilman Justin Outling, of District 3, is running for mayor against Mayor Nancy Vaughan. Outling has made urgent calls for more frequent council meetings to tackle violent crime and police issues, criticizing the mayor for “symbolic” actions that don’t get results.
Vaughan, however, has also stressed the need for the police department to get the resources it needs and called the expanded work session Tuesday for a day when council does not normally meet.
Meanwhile, Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, a tireless advocate for police, has urged other members to spend more time with officers on ride-alongs as well as attending citizen police academy programs.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm has repeatedly asked for more statistical data to approach crime issues analytically.
Other members have urged more caution about conventional police approaches, including Vaughan, supporting a contract with a mental health agency that provides responders alongside officers to handle mental-health crises when officers might be out of their depth in such situations.
Still, one of James’ proposals is to enroll all officers in crisis intervention training.
James’ biggest challenge will remain violent crime.
He has a multi-point plan for slowing the trend from increasing the number of investigating officers to expanding the amount of time patrol officers have to follow up on interviews, make illegal gun seizures and serve warrants on suspected offenders.
James also wants to increase traffic enforcement to decrease violent crime. That includes training officers for better speed-limit enforcement and tracking their vehicle stops and warnings, citations and arrests resulting from those stops.
To answer critics that might say such stops could be racially motivated, James also would require all officers and staffers to complete racial-sensitivity training.
He wants to involve the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in the process to “educate police academy members on the historical significance of Greensboro’s role in the civil rights efforts.”
James will also enact stronger community-relations measures designed to involve people in high-crime areas to help police prevent violent crime.
Specifically, James also wants to increase police bonds with people who live in Greensboro Housing Authority communities through social media, asking for citizen input, spend 80% of their time on foot patrol or on bicycle patrol and create events to build relationships with young people and the elderly in those communities.