GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police Department passed out school supplies to about 400 in-need youth this week, according to a news release from the department.
The school supply giveaway was held in four neighborhood sites — Smith Homes, Ray Warren, Overland Heights and Claremont Neighborhoods — Wednesday through Friday, the department said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the department said it limited the amount of staff at each site and tried to prevent larger crowds during the giveaways.
Officers with Public Resource Neighborhood Center, School Resource Officers and Community Resource Officers provided masks and hand sanitizer with the school supplies at each site, according to the department.
Porter, the department's therapy dog, was also on-site to interact with families.
Operation Partners Advocating Student Success started in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students. This year all supplies were bought by the Greensboro Police Foundation and the Greensboro Police Department, according to the release.
For more information about Operation PASS, contact the Greensboro Police Department Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636 or communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov.
