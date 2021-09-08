Greensboro police investigate fatal pedestrian accident Tuesday night

GREENSBORO — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as the driver was heading south on South Holden Road through the intersection of West Vandalia Road, police said in the news release. The pedestrian's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Information about whether the driver — a 41-year-old Greensboro woman — would or would not face any charges was not immediately available from police.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.