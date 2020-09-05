GREENSBORO — A Durham man found injured early Saturday has died and police are investigating the death as a homicide, police said.

Police said about 1:15 a.m. Saturday that officers responded to an aggravated assault on Teague Street and that the street was closed for the investigation.

Less than nine hours later, police said the victim, 21-year-old Keith Lamont Edwards, had died.

No further details about what happened were released Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent to the P3Tips app or website.

