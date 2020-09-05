GREENSBORO — A Durham man found injured early Saturday has died and police are investigating the death as a homicide, police said.
Police said about 1:15 a.m. Saturday that officers responded to an aggravated assault on Teague Street and that the street was closed for the investigation.
Less than nine hours later, police said the victim, 21-year-old Keith Lamont Edwards, had died.
No further details about what happened were released Saturday.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent to the P3Tips app or website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.