GREENSBORO — Police said Friday an officer was fired after the Greensboro Police Department learned he faced a criminal charge of assault on a female.

Zachary McQueen, who joined the department in 2016, has been charged by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office in the assault case, police said Friday in a news release. No details about the assault were immediately available.

According to police, McQueen was also charged Thursday with driving while impaired and cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. It wasn't clear which agency handled those charges.

No further details were available Friday night.

