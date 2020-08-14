GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Officers Association has strongly denounced a City Council proposal to require police to get the written consent of people before searching them or their property.
The council held an informal vote Tuesday asking City Manager David Parrish to draw up a policy that the council could formally consider at a future meeting.
The policy that council members discussed Tuesday would require police to ask people to sign a form and document the encounter on a body-worn camera before searching a person without "probable cause," the legal standard that, when met, gives police power to search a person or property without consent.
In advising council members, the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission recommended that enhanced written-consent procedures would give more options and protections to people police want to search.
The Police Officers Association said through an attorney that the extra step would require officers to endanger their own safety and would allow more contraband such as illegal guns to go undetected, fueling violent crime.
"The City Council chose a politically motivated and harmful gesture in order to cater to a relatively small, but vocal, group of anti-police activists," attorney Amiel J. Rossabi wrote in a Friday letter to council members and Mayor Nancy Vaughan. "The discussions and vote of the City Council is short sighted, transparently biased and dangerous and I implore you to reconsider your vote."
Some council members have been talking about such a policy privately for a year and held their first public work session to consider written-consent in February. The city currently requires officers to document their requests for consensual searches on video and, when cameras are unavailable, requires a person's written consent before searching.
The council discussed Tuesday a policy that would require police to explain a person's right to refuse a consensual search and would require all encounters to be documented by a signed form in addition to video.
"The written consent that you have proposed puts the GPD in the position of defense counsel for a potential criminal defendant by, in effect, telling that person all the reasons why he/she should refuse the request for a consensual search," Rossabi wrote.
Rossabi wrote that violent crime in Greensboro is high and a policy that limits searches would restrict the ability of police officers "to address emergent crime by decreasing the large quantity of illegal firearms that are regularly seized during lawful, consensual searches."
Police safety would be endangered during the process of presenting the form to a person, Rossabi wrote.
"How is this officer now protected with no hands free? How are other citizens protected if the officer's hands are now unable to get to his/her weapons to combat an attack from a potential criminal defendant?" he wrote.
He closed the letter asking council to "enact policies that make the community safer, not more imperiled."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.