Greensboro police urge drivers to watch for flooding along some local streets Friday morning

GREENSBORO — Police officials are asking drivers to be careful after heavy rainfall flooded some local streets early Friday.
The right lane of US 29 South at Gate City was reported to have standing water, and flooding also has been reported along westbound Interstate 40 between Elm-Eugene streets. Martin Luther King Drive also had flooding, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
