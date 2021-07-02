 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police urge drivers to watch for flooding along some local streets Friday morning
0 Comments
top story

Greensboro police urge drivers to watch for flooding along some local streets Friday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
flooded road generic

File photo

 BH Media

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police officials are asking drivers to be careful after heavy rainfall flooded some local streets early Friday.

The right lane of US 29 South at Gate City was reported to have standing water, and flooding also has been reported along westbound Interstate 40 between Elm-Eugene streets. Martin Luther King Drive also had flooding, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Failed Drug Test

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News