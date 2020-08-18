GREENSBORO — Do you have a favorite book you often suggest folks read?
The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from people on titles for the One City, One Book community read for fall 2021.
Every other year the library, along with a long list of community partners, leads a citywide reading of a selected book, the city said today in a news release.
Programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings and more are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen book.
Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect all people, according to the city.
The book should also be adaptable as a theatrical, musical or other performance event. The ideal book should be suitable for library programming for all ages, the city said.
In 2019, the community selected "Born A Crime" by Trevor Noah and there were over 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on the themes of racism and immigration, with an estimated 6,400 people participating in the program.
Suggestions for the 2021 One City, One Book title can be sent to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by Sept. 30.
Previous One City, One Book titles include:
- 2002: "A Lesson Before Dying" by Ernest Gaines
- 2004: "Middle of Everywhere" by Mary Pipher
- 2006: "Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank
- 2008: "The Pleasure Was Mine" by Tommy Hays
- 2010: "The Soloist" by Steve Lopez
- 2013: "Into The Beautiful North" by Luis Alberto Urrea
- 2015: "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson
- 2017: "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly
To find out more about this event or any of the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
