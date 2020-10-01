Greensboro refugee agencies, separated families 'hanging on' as Trump lowers limits

"It breaks my heart," Million said. "People have been separated for so long. God knows if they can reunite again. The whole refugee system is broke."

The greater Greensboro area long has honed a reputation for taking in refugees — ranging from the Montagnards who helped American soldiers in Vietnam to Syrians fleeing genocide.

Resettlement agencies here help refugees with everything from applying for Social Security cards to job training.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This country has been a leader in humanitarian relief to some of the most vulnerable people in the world, so it's sending a strong message to the rest of the world that we are closing our doors to people who need it," said Megan Shepard, the site director for Church World Service Greensboro, which also helps newly-arrived immigrants and refugees gain independence.

"These are family units that are being separated by thousands of miles and a really long time," Shepard said, "without a clear picture of if and when they will ever be reunited."