Greensboro refugee agencies, separated families 'hanging on' as Trump lowers limits

GREENSBORO — After helping hundreds of government-sponsored refugees a year navigate their new surroundings for decades, the North Carolina African Services Coalition had just 25 new clients this past fiscal year.
The people in the program became refugees while escaping violence or extreme poverty in their native countries and have signed up for United Nations programs that move them to safety.
As millions remain in refugee camps, President Donald Trump has indicated that he plans to further lower the ceiling of those admitted into the United States to as few as 15,000 in the coming fiscal year — the lowest in decades — and 3,000 less than the previous fiscal year.
"I hear everyday from people: 'What is the status of my family back in the refugee camp?' And I have no answers for them," said Million Mekonnen, executive director of the North Carolina African Services Coalition.
Delays, even when they are short, provide a major hindrance for refugees, most of which are children.
All of the background checks, including health screenings, must be valid at the same time — and that’s a very tight window. If one expires, the process may have to be repeated.
Some refugees have been forced to leave behind family members, who might be awaiting clearance.
"It breaks my heart," Million said. "People have been separated for so long. God knows if they can reunite again. The whole refugee system is broke."
The greater Greensboro area long has honed a reputation for taking in refugees — ranging from the Montagnards who helped American soldiers in Vietnam to Syrians fleeing genocide.
Resettlement agencies here help refugees with everything from applying for Social Security cards to job training.
Support Local Journalism
"This country has been a leader in humanitarian relief to some of the most vulnerable people in the world, so it's sending a strong message to the rest of the world that we are closing our doors to people who need it," said Megan Shepard, the site director for Church World Service Greensboro, which also helps newly-arrived immigrants and refugees gain independence.
"These are family units that are being separated by thousands of miles and a really long time," Shepard said, "without a clear picture of if and when they will ever be reunited."
When the United States accepts refugees, contracts are signed with resettlement agencies like Church World Service and the North Carolina African Services Coalition to find them housing and to provide a support system as they work to become more independent. These agencies use the money to develop their budgets for the year. Their whole operation relies on how many people they get from year to year, which is based on the number a president approves.
With that number currently in flux, resettlement agencies have been forced to lay off staff or redirect their efforts.
"We have built this infrastructure over such a long time," Mekonnen said. "We are trying to hang on."
Under federal statutes, the U.S. can't accept more than 50,000 refugees a year — or a number determined by the president.
It was 85,000 under President George W. Bush.
President Barack Obama raised it to 110,000.
Early in his administration, Trump put immigration officials on notice that he would not go above 50,000. It was about half of that in the fiscal year ending in 2018.
While Trump has said he intends to cap admissions at 15,000, that hasn't become official. Yet.
"It's important that people act," Shepard said. "It's possible that something could change."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!