Greensboro residents may see a tall flame, hear loud noises as part of natural gas pipeline maintenance

GREENSBORO — Some residents may hear a loud noise or see a tall flame as Piedmont Natural Gas performs routine pipeline maintenance in the northern area of the city for several days.
Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Sept. 24, the work will take place near 2519 New Garden Road East, according to a news release from PNG. These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.
People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.
Flare stack operation is a controlled process monitored and managed by PNG personnel in cooperation with the fire department.