Greensboro rezoning request turns into passionate discussion about city's growth

GREENSBORO — What seemed like a simple rezoning request for apartments and a convenience store on South Elm-Eugene Street kicked off an impassioned discussion Tuesday about the quality of growth in the southeast part of the city.

In the end, the City Council voted 5-4 to deny the project.

The project’s potential impact on single-family neighborhoods nearby and the message it sends about development in the lower-income parts of Greensboro became the issue with Councilwomen Sharon Hightower, Goldie Wells and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson.

And although only four residents spoke against the rezoning, council members broke down the particulars during the bulk of the one-hour rezoning case.

Hightower argued that a convenience store doesn’t send the right message about good nutrition. Likewise, an apartment complex doesn’t encourage home ownership.

Those two things, she said, aren’t common in other parts of the city and should be discouraged.

“Economic justice is what we want,” Hightower said. “We want the same standards that are across town. This is not the best use of the land. We’ve got to start connecting our communities, and they do it across town.”