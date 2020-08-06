GREENSBORO — Low-income people who can’t make their rent, utilities or mortgage payments because they have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon get a lifeline from the city and federal government.
Greensboro has received about $2 million from the federal CARES Act to help renters and homeowners with one-time assistance.
The city has earmarked $713,000 to help pay rent and utility bills and $100,000 for mortgages, officials said this week.
Stanley Wilson, the city’s director of neighborhood development, said Friday that the money will help between 400 and 500 families.
According to Wilson, housing problems have worsened during the economic recession caused by the coronavirus shutdowns.
“As the city faces affordable housing challenges, it is critical that during this pandemic that we help families in our community stay in their home,” Wilson said. “We do not have an exact figure, but we know evictions have been an issue in our community and the issue has grown as a result of the pandemic.”
The Greensboro Housing Coalition is administering the assistance. To qualify, a resident’s home must be within the Greensboro city limits and have a household income between $37,050 and $69,850.
Tenants also must be behind on their rent for April, May or June. If so, they can receive up to $1,500, paid to a landlord, and up to $400 to go toward utility bills.
A homeowner can qualify for up to $1,500 in mortgage assistance by being behind on payments as of June 30.
The announcement comes at a key time when evictions may soon be rising.
In North Carolina, there had been a moratorium on evictions while the state tried to get through the worst of the pandemic. But that expired in late June.
Since July 1, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has served 133 “writs of possession” — the legal term for eviction — against tenants who can’t pay their rent.
A state order has slowed the process for evictions, allowing tenants up to 30 days before their court hearings must be held.
