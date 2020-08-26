Sheetz Store

GREENSBORO — An employee of Sheetz convenience store at 1639 Spring Garden St. tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the company said the employee last worked at the store on Tuesday.

The store was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned and disinfected, including the gas pumps.

The company is working with any employees who had close contact with the infected person.

All employees at the store will be fully paid while the store is closed, Sheetz said.

No word on when the store will reopen.

