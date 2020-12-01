Greensboro Symphony will make its Tanger Center debut in April 2021

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will play its first concert in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in April.
The symphony announced Tuesday that it would perform a reimagined season at the new downtown performing arts center from April 29 through Aug. 7.
It then will run its 2021-22 season from Aug. 28, 2021 to June 5, 2022.
The 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic put all performances there on hold. It has yet to open.
The symphony's news release followed the Tanger Center's announcement that "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" again has been postponed.
It was originally scheduled for May 2020, and most recently rescheduled for June 2021.
The Tanger Center said it was working to reschedule the show, and hoped to have a new date as soon as possible. For updates on its Broadway season, it referred patrons to www.tangercenter.com/broadwayupdates.
Both announcements encouraged symphony and Broadway series patrons to hold onto their current tickets, which will be honored on the new dates.
Go to https://greensborosymphony.org/coronavirus for the symphony's new schedules of performances or check the list below.
Thursday, April 29, 2021 — Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn with Gerard Schwarz, conductor and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin and conductor
Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, 2021 — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert
Saturday, May 8, 2021 — Music of Queen
Saturday, May 15, 2021 — Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale
Sunday, May 16, 2021 — Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra Side-by-Side Concert
Friday, May 21, 2021 — POPS: The Texas Tenors
Saturday, June 5, 2021 — Masterworks: Discovery & Invention with Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin
Saturday, June 12, 2021 — POPS: Queens of Soul
Saturday, June 19, 2021 — A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration
Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 — POPS: Rolling Stones Tribute
2021-22 Season:
Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 — POPS: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel
Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021* — Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites with Olga Kern, piano
Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 POPS: — An Evening with Matthew Morrison
Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — Sting
Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021* — Masterworks: Handel’s Messiah
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021* — POPS: Rocky Mountain High, Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022* — Masterworks: TBA
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 — POPS: Heather Headley
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 — Masterworks: Symphonie Fantastique with Ingrid Fliter, piano
Saturday, March 19, 2022* — POPS: The Ten Tenors
Saturday, April 2, 2022 — Masterworks: American Rhapsody with Aaron Dworkin, narrator
Saturday, May 7, 2022 — Masterworks: Don Quixote with Yura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, & Zlatomir Fung
Saturday, May 21, 2022 — POPS: Kenny G
Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, 2022* — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
*On-sale date TBA
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
