 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Symphony will make its Tanger Center debut in April 2021
0 comments
top story

Greensboro Symphony will make its Tanger Center debut in April 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will play its first concert in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in April.

The symphony announced Tuesday that it would perform a reimagined season at the new downtown performing arts center from April 29 through Aug. 7.

It then will run its 2021-22 season from Aug. 28, 2021 to June 5, 2022.

The 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic put all performances there on hold. It has yet to open. 

The symphony's news release followed the Tanger Center's announcement that "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" again has been postponed.

It was originally scheduled for May 2020, and most recently rescheduled for June 2021.

The Tanger Center said it was working to reschedule the show, and hoped to have a new date as soon as possible. For updates on its Broadway season, it referred patrons to www.tangercenter.com/broadwayupdates.

Both announcements encouraged symphony and Broadway series patrons to hold onto their current tickets, which will be honored on the new dates.

Go to https://greensborosymphony.org/coronavirus for the symphony's new schedules of performances or check the list below.

Thursday, April 29, 2021 — Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn with Gerard Schwarz, conductor and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin and conductor

Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, 2021 — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert

Saturday, May 8, 2021 — Music of Queen

Saturday, May 15, 2021 — Masterworks: Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale

Sunday, May 16, 2021 — Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra Side-by-Side Concert

Friday, May 21, 2021 — POPS: The Texas Tenors

Saturday, June 5, 2021 — Masterworks: Discovery & Invention with Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin

Saturday, June 12, 2021 — POPS: Queens of Soul

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 19, 2021 — A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 — POPS: Rolling Stones Tribute

2021-22 Season:

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 — POPS: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021* — Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites with Olga Kern, piano

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 POPS: — An Evening with Matthew Morrison

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — Sting

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021* — Masterworks: Handel’s Messiah

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021* — POPS: Rocky Mountain High, Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022* — Masterworks: TBA

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 — POPS: Heather Headley

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 — Masterworks: Symphonie Fantastique with Ingrid Fliter, piano

Saturday, March 19, 2022* — POPS: The Ten Tenors

Saturday, April 2, 2022 — Masterworks: American Rhapsody with Aaron Dworkin, narrator

Saturday, May 7, 2022 — Masterworks: Don Quixote with Yura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, & Zlatomir Fung

Saturday, May 21, 2022 — POPS: Kenny G

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, 2022* — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

*On-sale date TBA

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News