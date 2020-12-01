Greensboro Symphony will make its Tanger Center debut in April 2021

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will play its first concert in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in April.

The symphony announced Tuesday that it would perform a reimagined season at the new downtown performing arts center from April 29 through Aug. 7.

It then will run its 2021-22 season from Aug. 28, 2021 to June 5, 2022.

The 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic put all performances there on hold. It has yet to open.

The symphony's news release followed the Tanger Center's announcement that "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" again has been postponed.

It was originally scheduled for May 2020, and most recently rescheduled for June 2021.

The Tanger Center said it was working to reschedule the show, and hoped to have a new date as soon as possible. For updates on its Broadway season, it referred patrons to www.tangercenter.com/broadwayupdates.

Both announcements encouraged symphony and Broadway series patrons to hold onto their current tickets, which will be honored on the new dates.