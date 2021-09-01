Greensboro United Way's "Bold Goal" continues effort to fight poverty

GREENSBORO — Continuing its war on local poverty, the United Way of Greater Greensboro made an announcement during the kickoff of its latest campaign that officials hope will inspire residents.

The group's "Bold Goal" is to move 3,000 households out of generational poverty by the year 2030.

"This goal gives our community something to rally behind — it belongs to all of us," Khari Garvin, the United Way's new president and CEO, said during a breakfast meeting to announce the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The agency's plan to move households out of poverty includes coordinators to connect families with the means to do it.

The strategy harkens to a pilot program the United Way launched in 2015 to end systemic poverty with a $1.6 million investment by community leaders, groups and foundations. That program put services that can help the needy become more self-sufficient, such as job training and GED classes, under one roof.

