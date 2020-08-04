GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman said she "felt like she was dreaming" after she realized she'd won the Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
Rashanta Cunningham, a catering coordinator for Sodexo at N.C. A&T, woke up around midnight on Thursday to an email letting her know she had won that night’s $387,726 Cash 5 jackpot, according to the release.
Cunningham purchased a quick pick ticket using the lottery’s website on the night of the drawing. That meant notification of her win came automatically to her.
“I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t go back to sleep,” Cunningham said in the news release. “I remembered to check my email and it said I had won, but it didn’t say the amount. So, I thought they sent it by accident.”
She then went to the lottery’s website and realized it was true. She immediately shared the news with her son, who was in the next room, and made a call to her parents, according to the release.
Cunningham claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $274,318.
“I just want to put something away for each of my three grandchildren,” Cunningham said. She also plans to save and invest a portion winnings.
Cash 5 tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at retailers, through the lottery’s website or via the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.
