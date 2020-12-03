Greensboro woman wins lottery

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman won half of Monday’s $423,684 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“I was sitting at the table and my husband came downstairs,” Shirley Tucker said in the release. “He actually had the ticket because I leave them on our nightstand and when he checks his, he checks mine as well. And when he came downstairs, he had it in his hand and he was like, ‘You got it!’”

Tucker didn’t believe her husband at first.

“I have the lottery app on my phone and I said, ‘Well, give it here, let me scan it and see,’” she recalled. “So, I scanned it and it came up, ‘You have to go to the lottery headquarters.’”

Tucker purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket from Jay’s Grocery on Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

Her ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers in the drawing. The winner of the other half bought their ticket in Warrenton and has 180 days to claim the prize.

“I’m equally as happy though for them as well,” said Tucker on splitting the jackpot. “I hope that it’s gonna be beneficial for them, too.”