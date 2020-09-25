Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to reopen with concerts for small audiences

GREENSBORO — Six months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close, the Carolina Theatre will reopen in October with concerts for small audiences.
The Ghostlight Concerts series will start Oct. 3 in the Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium at the historic downtown theater at 310 S. Greene St.
Seating will be available, but will be limited to 25 guests for each show, per government mandates. The first floor of the auditorium holds about 700.
The theater also has taken other precautions to ensure a safe concert-going experience, it said in Friday's announcement.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Sept. 25 online at CarolinaTheatre.com.
This event is being videotaped for rebroadcast online at a later date. Concert-goers' entry acknowledges consent to use their image should it be captured on video during the performance.
The Ghostlight Concerts series is named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage to keep the spirit of theatre alive.
Now that ghost light will be replaced by five live performances on weekends in October.
Theater Executive Director Brian Gray listed several reasons why the theater decided to schedule concerts.
"Our industry has just been crushed by this pandemic," Gray said in an interview.
"We were looking at a way to get some money to local artists, get a few of our people getting some hours because the unemployment is running out, and get the word out to the people who love the Carolina Theatre, give them some hope that yes, we’re coming back," Gray said.
"It may not be huge right now," he added. "But we are testing the waters and we’re seeing what the response is. It’s been very positive so far."
The current Ghostlight Concerts Series includes: pop and funk from Reliably Bad and The Wright Avenue on Oct. 3; west-African and Afro-Brazilian music from Africa Unplugged with Caique Vidal on Oct. 10; hip-hop from Shamir Lee’s CLRTHRY with DJ Karolina, Stan the Man, and Antion Scales on Oct. 17; bluegrass from Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road with Pickin’ Thistles on Oct. 18; and R&B from Sonny Miles and SunQueen Kelcey on Oct. 24.
Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus state sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item and one beverage (draft beer and popcorn currently unavailable).
The money from 25 tickets will not cover the cost of the bands, the staff and advertising. "We know that it’s a loss leader," Gray said. "But it really is giving some hope."
All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing, and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Temperatures may be taken upon entry.
Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at CarolinaTheatre.com.
Guests must provide the emailed ticket receipt and signed liability waiver upon entry. A complete guest list and blank waivers will be on hand at the door.
Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled curtain time. Only ticketed guests will be allowed in, and there will not be any walk-up sales.
A cleaning crew will sanitize between events.
"This will give us a way to test our protocols and get some audience folk in here," Gray said.
The theater plans to add events beyond October, Gray said, "just to be a presence in the community and let folks know that they don’t have to watch everything on a screen."
