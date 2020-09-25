 Skip to main content
Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to reopen with concerts for small audiences
Carolina Theatre

The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro

 CAROLINATHEATRE.COM

GREENSBORO — Six months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close, the Carolina Theatre will reopen in October with concerts for small audiences.

The Ghostlight Concerts series will start Oct. 3 in the Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium at the historic downtown theater at 310 S. Greene St. 

Seating will be available, but will be limited to 25 guests for each show, per government mandates. The first floor of the auditorium holds about 700.

The theater also has taken other precautions to ensure a safe concert-going experience, it said in Friday's announcement.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Sept. 25 online at CarolinaTheatre.com.

This event is being videotaped for rebroadcast online at a later date. Concert-goers' entry acknowledges consent to use their image should it be captured on video during the performance.

The Ghostlight Concerts series is named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage to keep the spirit of theatre alive. 

Now that ghost light will be replaced by five live performances on weekends in October.

Theater Executive Director Brian Gray listed several reasons why the theater decided to schedule concerts.

"Our industry has just been crushed by this pandemic," Gray said in an interview.

"We were looking at a way to get some money to local artists, get a few of our people getting some hours because the unemployment is running out, and get the word out to the people who love the Carolina Theatre, give them some hope that yes, we’re coming back," Gray said. 

"It may not be huge right now," he added. "But we are testing the waters and we’re seeing what the response is. It’s been very positive so far."

The current Ghostlight Concerts Series includes: pop and funk from Reliably Bad and The Wright Avenue on Oct. 3; west-African and Afro-Brazilian music from Africa Unplugged with Caique Vidal on Oct. 10; hip-hop from Shamir Lee’s CLRTHRY with DJ Karolina, Stan the Man, and Antion Scales on Oct. 17; bluegrass from Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road with Pickin’ Thistles on Oct. 18; and R&B from Sonny Miles and SunQueen Kelcey on Oct. 24.

Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus state sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item and one beverage (draft beer and popcorn currently unavailable).

The money from 25 tickets will not cover the cost of the bands, the staff and advertising. "We know that it’s a loss leader," Gray said. "But it really is giving some hope."

All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing, and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Temperatures may be taken upon entry.

Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at CarolinaTheatre.com.

Guests must provide the emailed ticket receipt and signed liability waiver upon entry. A complete guest list and blank waivers will be on hand at the door.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled curtain time. Only ticketed guests will be allowed in, and there will not be any walk-up sales.

A cleaning crew will sanitize between events.

"This will give us a way to test our protocols and get some audience folk in here," Gray said.

The theater plans to add events beyond October, Gray said, "just to be a presence in the community and let folks know that they don’t have to watch everything on a screen."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Want to go?

What: Reliably Bad with the Wright Avenue

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 3

A night of original music and live bands, Reliably Bad (funk/pop) and The Wright Avenue (rock/funk) are two up-and-coming artists in the North Carolina music scene, striving to build community through song writing. Reliably Bad will be performing original material featured on their debut 2020 album, with expertise in jazz, classical, old time, R&B, and rock. The Wright Avenue will be playing music with relatable lyrics, 60s psych-rock nodes, funk rhythms, shuffles, Appalachian strings, pounding beats, and well worked harmonies. Both artists have spent substantial time performing throughout the Triad, perfecting their live shows.

What: Africa Unplugged with Caique Vidal

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 10

Africa Unplugged is led by renowned djembe master, songwriter, and educator, Atiba Rorie. The band combines traditional, west-African percussion instruments with guitar and bass to play traditional rhythms while drawing from global influences. The result is funky, soulful blues that keeps listeners moving as the band tells stories from the old world and the new.

Caique Vidal is a unique artist that brings infectious energy and riveting dance grooves to the stage. He delivers an explosive performance integrating the sounds of Afro-Brazilian percussion with keyboards, bass, guitar and horns to produce an innovative version of samba, reggae, salsa, bachata, pop, rock and Bossa Nova.

What: Shamir Lee's Clrthry, with support by DJ Karolina, Stan the Man, and Antion Scales

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17

CLRTHRY (pronounced Color Theory) is an art collective established in Greensboro. The eclectic collective with influences spanning from locations throughout the United States consists of Shamir Lee (Jacksonville, NC), Stan the Man (Pittsburgh, PA), and many more. United by the love and appreciation of Hip-Hop culture and all of its languages, the mission of CLRTHRY is to both preserve and add to the spirit through self-expression, truth, and most importantly, fun.

What: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, with Pickin’ Thistles opening

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Think of a young Steep Canyon Rangers, Infamous Stringdusters, or Nickel Creek, then mix in the on-stage energy of Billy Strings and homespun rapport of Balsam Range — that’s Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. Audiences love the band’s energetic performances on-stage and easy-going rapport meeting and greeting fans off-stage.

Opening the show are Pickin’ Thistles, a band of siblings playing their favorite Celtic, Old-Time, and other classic songs on fiddle, mandolin, banjo and guitar.

What: Sonny Miles and Sunqueen Kelcey

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 24

Sonny Miles is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer from Winston-Salem. He fuses the worlds of southern Pentecostal church, Soul, and Hip-hop to create genre-binding hooks, arrangements, and songs. He has opened for both Tori Kelly at the Ritz Raleigh and for T.I. in Reynolds Coliseum.

SunQueen Kelcey has three things at the center of her music: body positivity, self love and sexual liberation. These are more than ingredients to her lyrics, they are her soul. She has a strong calling to these tenets, making watching her at the mic more than a concert. Her musical style is a genre-bending collage of hip-hop, soul, rock, and contemporary R&B, call it soul-rock. She is the center of a universal sound that aims to unite her listeners over a shared experience.

