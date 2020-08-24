GREENSBORO — A building associated with the city's history of denim production has been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
A news release Monday from the city said the former Blue Bell company plant at 620 S. Elm St. is seeking historic recognition with the United States' official list of properties worthy of preservation.
The building sits at the intersection of South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard. Over 100 years ago it housed the demin factory for Blue Bell, which eventually acquired the Wrangler brand. The building later became known as the Old Greensborough Gateway Building and the floor plan was broken up into individual office spaces.
Two years ago, the building's new owner Andy Zimmerman spent $5 million tp transform the former factory into an open floor plan concept more akin to its original state. Last year New York-based lifestyle apparel company Centric Brands continued the building's apparel legacy by opening a Greensboro office there.
When a property is listed in the national register, the owner becomes eligible for historic rehabilitation income tax credits. Listing does not restrict the owner’s use of private funds to maintain or alter the property.
The city participates in the review of national register nominations by requesting public input. To comment, call Mike Cowhig at 336-382-8353 or Stefan-leih Geary at 336-412-6300 by Oct. 7.
The city will also hold a public hearing about the Blue Bell property. It will be held virtually at 4 p.m. Wednesday before the Historic Preservation Commission. Click here for details on how to watch the meeting.
City Council will then consider the nomination at one of its upcoming meetings prior to it being considered by the N.C. National Register Advisory Committee in October. The last step to being listed on the national register is approval by the National Park Service.
Forty-two individual properties and 12 historic districts in Greensboro are listed on the national register. The last Greensboro property added was the James H. and Anne B. Willis House at 707 Blair St. in 2015.
Blue Bell and three other Greensboro properties are also nominated for Guilford County Landmark designation. The other properties are:
- Spencer and Lucy Haithcock House, 815 Pearson St.
- Hackney-Foust House, 921 Spring Garden St.
- Frank and Minnie Lyon Leak House, 909 N. Elm St.
City Council will also consider these nominations at an upcoming meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.