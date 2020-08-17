GREENSBORO — In order to spark a local dialogue about Black experiences, the local library and Chamber of Commerce plan to host a candid conversation about the movie "The Hate U Give" Thursday evening.
The Zoom-based conversation will include Greensboro police Chief Brian James, as well as Nathaniel "Trey" Davis. In his role as the city's assistant manager for public safety, Davis provides guidance to the city's public safety departments, including the police and fire departments. Carla Banks will moderate the discussion, which is designed to encourage conversation about the issues surrounding racial equity, according to the city.
In a news release from the city, Davis said the film "The Hate U Give" captures "the breath of the tension that stands between the history of systemic issues that have long plagued this city and the hope of equality that many long for."
This program is part of the One City, One Film project which is a collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce and Greensboro Public Library and builds off of the popular One City, One Book project.
People are encouraged to watch the movie and join the conversation. "The Hate U Give" is based on the book by Angie Thomas. The book and the movie are available for check out at the Greensboro Public Library or on some streaming services, the city said.
The discussion starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the city.
To join the conversation on Zoom, follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T3rhJgkqQfKFlcvSBIcCNw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.