Greensboro's proposed budget includes more police officers — and higher pay — and increases for human rights, diversity, parks and fire departments

GREENSBORO — In a year where policing around the country is under more scrutiny than ever, city officials want nearly $2 million for additional personnel and higher pay for officers in their next budget.
Also in that budget, the city wants to make improvements to the fire department and maintain recreational spaces while not proposing a tax increase.
Those are some of the nuts and bolts you'd expect in any budget season.
But overall, the proposed budget is reflective of a city trying to keep pace with the times as it seeks to add positions in areas that normally don't get much attention — like fighting discrimination and improving racial diversity.
How much of that becomes reality remains to be seen. Budget officials will present an outline of their proposal Tuesday to City Council at a work session.
With the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, distrust in law enforcement continues to be a top concern in communities across the country and Greensboro is no exception.
Police Chief Brian James has said he wants to make the department more effective and sensitive to the needs of residents. Recruiting good officers through better salaries and training them to defuse potentially violent situations are among the chief's strategies for improving the department.
To get there, James has asked the City Council to approve funding for eight more officers in addition to the seven positions the department added in December.
One key cost increase for the department: $1 million to raise pay for new recruits and current officers. James wants to bump up the minimum salary to $40,212. Two more phases would improve the pay scale for current and ranking officers in the department.
In addition, the police department wants to improve its services for employees with $315,000 to create a psychological evaluation program for officers and a counseling program.
The Greensboro Fire Department will also see a boost in the proposed budget. City officials are planning to provide dedicated safety officers for each shift and perform ongoing maintenance at Stations No. 7 and No. 56 among other things.
Elected officials have vowed to improve the city's racial diversity in hiring as well as in the contracts it makes with outside businesses. That's why the department handling the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program could get $76,000 under the proposed budget for a new specialist to help improve the percentage of diverse businesses the city hires for various contracts.
City officials have also committed to fighting issues of racial injustice within the city's staff and in the community. The budget proposes $183,378 for additional positions in the Greensboro Human Rights Department. Another position would be a full-time administrator for the council-appointed Greensboro Human Rights Commission, which handles allegations of discrimination within the city.
The city's Parks & Recreation Department would get additional staffers, including maintenance workers for the greenway. Overall, the budget increase for those people would be $432,535.
The city plans to cover this spending, in part, with higher revenues from property tax collections. Officials say that will bring in an extra $3.7 million because the city's properties will be valued at more than $29 billion — 1.5% higher than this year's total.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.