Greensboro's proposed budget includes more police officers — and higher pay — and increases for human rights, diversity, parks and fire departments

To get there, James has asked the City Council to approve funding for eight more officers in addition to the seven positions the department added in December.

One key cost increase for the department: $1 million to raise pay for new recruits and current officers. James wants to bump up the minimum salary to $40,212. Two more phases would improve the pay scale for current and ranking officers in the department.

In addition, the police department wants to improve its services for employees with $315,000 to create a psychological evaluation program for officers and a counseling program.

The Greensboro Fire Department will also see a boost in the proposed budget. City officials are planning to provide dedicated safety officers for each shift and perform ongoing maintenance at Stations No. 7 and No. 56 among other things.

Elected officials have vowed to improve the city's racial diversity in hiring as well as in the contracts it makes with outside businesses. That's why the department handling the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program could get $76,000 under the proposed budget for a new specialist to help improve the percentage of diverse businesses the city hires for various contracts.