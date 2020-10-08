Greensboro's South Elm Street to continue closing to traffic on Saturday nights

GREENSBORO — South Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street, will be closed to traffic from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26.

That will allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate in the public right-of-way, while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing.

This Saturday, the section of Elm Street from Market Street to Washington Street also will be closed from 1 to 5 p.m. for an organized event.

Downtown visitors are reminded that they should practice the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ “three Ws” when they leave home:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Wear a cloth to cover your nose and mouth.

• Wait six feet apart and avoid close contact with people who don’t live in your household.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

The road has been closed on weekends since August as part of an initiative approved by the City Council, which issues special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way.

For more information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website at https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.