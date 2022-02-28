Greensboro's United Way at 100: A story of sacrifice, success and some strife

The local United Way began funding the grassroots Triad Health Project, which provided support for people with AIDS/HIV and their loved ones at a time when even talking about the disease was taboo.

“That didn’t come without a price,” Belenky recalled. “There were threats of boycotts against us, but it was the right thing to do.”

It was early in Belenky’s 17-year tenure when the scandal-plagued leader of the United Way of America, which connected thousands of agencies across the country, was forced to resign. It was alleged that he spent millions of dollars that came from local chapters across the country.

Greensboro was one of a handful of chapters that pulled out of the network of agencies.

“People were divided,” Belenky explained. “People thought, ‘You stay in and fix it.’ We said our loyalty is not to the institution but to our donors. I always viewed United Way as the people’s charity.”

Still, Greensboro ended up being one of the few chapters that largely continued to grow despite the scandal.

“Back then, we didn’t know what the consequence was,” Belenky said.