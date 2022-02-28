Greensboro's United Way at 100: A story of sacrifice, success and some strife

GREENSBORO — For three days in March 1922, community volunteers went house to house, collecting money for agencies ranging from the N.C. Children’s Home Society to The Salvation Army.
They had set up a nonprofit that would act as an umbrella agency to fund community service groups and efforts.
“They believe that they are working on behalf of a good cause and they expect the public to meet them halfway,” read one article in the Greensboro Daily Record on March 3, 1922.
And for 100 years, the community has been banking on that.
The history of the United Way of Greater Greensboro is the story of hard work on many fronts — and, of course, people. Volunteers and donors. Employees and the board of directors, which is made up of a cross-section of the community.
One hundred years. That’s a long time for any organization to exist.
“I know the energy and intent and excitement is still there,” said president and CEO Khari Garvin, who was hired about six months ago.
As part of the 100-year celebration that starts this week, the agency has a range of events planned.
But more important, Garvin said, is staying focused on the work ahead.
“We are responsible for this organization’s future impact,” he said.
****
The original idea behind the United Way of Greater Greensboro was that there were local groups providing important services to the area. They just needed money to do it.
So the Community Chest — the precursor of the United Way — launched with a three-day fundraising goal of $68,000.
That was 100 years ago. A lot has changed for the agency along the way.
The United Way’s story is full of recognizable names, extraordinary events and the spirit of ordinary people unique to Greensboro.
Some of the city’s most known faces — mayors, chancellors, company presidents, philanthropists — have chaired campaigns that took place in local workplaces.
Over the past century, the local branch of the United Way has raised over $450 million that’s been largely reinvested in the community.
That hasn’t been lost on residents.
Take the agency’s current home on Yanceyville Street. It was a gift from Sidney and Kay Stern in 1992. For 35 years before that, the agency was located in a cramped building on North Elm Street.
“It is such a selfless, tremendous gift,” David Nesbit, chairman of the United Way’s board of directors, said at the time. “I think an important part of it was that it was completely unsolicited.”
****
Since the beginning, a string of visionaries have shaped the agency.
In 1927, the Community Chest’s president wrote a letter to the Rev. R.T. Weatherby of St. Matthew Methodist Episcopal church asking his assistance in helping reach the African American community, according to the agency’s research. A division was added with Weatherby as general chairman — a novel idea for the times.
In fact, many well-known African-American community leaders volunteered for the Community Chest in the 1920s, like Dr. George Simkins, whose legacy would inspire his son to lead the desegregation of health care.
The agency’s first female president, Ruth Shiffman, retired in 1955 after nearly 17 years of leadership and is recognized for many accomplishments.
Also in 1955, according to United Way research, T. Spencer Meyer started as the new executive director of the local branch, and led the adoption of a new “red feather” campaign. Local citizens who supported the Community Chest were given that red feather to pin to their coats or insert into their hats as a symbol of support. The Red Feather campaign would be extremely successful, and the symbol was eventually adopted by similar organizations across the country.
Johnnetta Cole, the former Bennett College president, established the local African American Leadership group of donors, and would become the first African American to chair the national United Way of America’s board of directors.
Neil Belenky, who took over as president of what was now known as the United Way in 1981, remembers being skeptical, even cautious, with Bonnie McElveen-Hunter’s suggestion of a women’s version of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society for big donors.
Belenky years earlier had suggested something similar, but women’s initiatives hadn’t been successful across the country.
McElveen-Hunter spent five months approaching businesswomen, community activists and husbands who might want to honor their wives by making contributions in their names as the agency took on issues ranging from poverty to supporting schools.
The nonprofit’s exploration of the power of women’s giving in Greensboro caught on in local communities across the country.
It resulted in more than a billion dollars raised by women and fundamentally changed philanthropy.
****
Still, the years haven’t been without controversy.
The local United Way began funding the grassroots Triad Health Project, which provided support for people with AIDS/HIV and their loved ones at a time when even talking about the disease was taboo.
“That didn’t come without a price,” Belenky recalled. “There were threats of boycotts against us, but it was the right thing to do.”
It was early in Belenky’s 17-year tenure when the scandal-plagued leader of the United Way of America, which connected thousands of agencies across the country, was forced to resign. It was alleged that he spent millions of dollars that came from local chapters across the country.
Greensboro was one of a handful of chapters that pulled out of the network of agencies.
“People were divided,” Belenky explained. “People thought, ‘You stay in and fix it.’ We said our loyalty is not to the institution but to our donors. I always viewed United Way as the people’s charity.”
Still, Greensboro ended up being one of the few chapters that largely continued to grow despite the scandal.
“Back then, we didn’t know what the consequence was,” Belenky said.
Fast forward in time. Chapters across the country were struggling after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks unfolded.
Belenky retired in 2008. Keith Barsuhn arrived as a global financial crisis threatened to sink nonprofits.
Barsuhn, just months into the job, got a call from a concerned employer who suggested the nonprofit lead an urgent one-time public appeal for cash to offset the increased burden on emergency-assistance agencies.
The shelters were overwhelmed after an early start to brutally cold weather and the near-collapse of the banking and housing markets, which tipped the balance for people who were barely making it.
Some of those people, emergency assistance workers found, just needed help with the power bill to stay in their homes.
The reputation of the United Way, some thought, could make a difference.
And it did.
“From the first phone call to rolling it out was a total of 10 days,” Barsuhn said at the time.
“Operation Greensboro Cares” ended up raising $400,000 — in three weeks. It also helped establish winter emergency shelters in local houses of worship, where the homeless continue to get not only a respite when it’s cold but help getting back on their feet.
For Barsuhn, it was an on-the-job introduction to the community and a sign of what was to come — both the good and challenging.
“Some people in the community said all you’ve got to do is ask — Greensboro’s that kind of place,” Barsuhn said. “Not that it was easy, but the case was made.”
****
In 2013, the Michelle Gethers-Clark era essentially “blew up the model” the agency had been using since 1922.
For nearly a century the United Way had been an umbrella agency raising money for various groups and initiatives in the community. While some groups still received money from the annual campaign, the agency turned its focus and funding on the systemic roots of poverty.
“If we focus and we put the tools in place and tear down barriers, we can change lives forever and generationally,” Gethers-Clark said at the time.
An effort that brought agencies together to fight poverty drew the attention of billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who included the United Way in a list of 384 recipients to share in a $4.1 billion pot, with the agency receiving $10 million over three years to further its work.
By 2020, the United Way became the city’s lead partner behind the distribution of donations to nonprofits supporting local children and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, Gethers-Clark left to become Visa’s chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility. She said at the time that the agency wouldn’t lose stride in helping the community solve its issues.
“One of the things that’s important for the public to know,” Gethers-Clark said, “is that one person doesn’t run anything.”
After a national search for her replacement, the board offered the job to Garvin, who has worked with established organizations such as Save the Children, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and Head Start.
As part of looking forward, the agency is focused on what it calls the “bold goal” of helping 3,000 households in Guilford County leave generational poverty by 2030.
Fewer people living in poverty creates a shared prosperity that impacts everyone, Garvin said.
“I’m hoping that whoever is having this conversation 100 years from now,” he said, “will be nothing about poverty.”
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.