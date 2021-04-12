Greensboro's warning to speeders near schools: We're watching

GREENSBORO — Children aren’t the only ones in danger when traffic speeds through a school zone.

As kids at Sternberger Elementary School were being dismissed one afternoon last week, three parents stepped carefully onto busy Holden Road and waited for traffic to slow or stop before rushing across the thoroughfare to pick up their children.

Signs to yield to pedestrians were placed in the crosswalk, but one careless driver could’ve caused a tragedy.

Greensboro has 58 public schools within the city limits, all with speed zones where motorists are required to slow down for safety.

But city officials believe not enough drivers are heeding those signs.

So the city wants to try a preventative measure — placing cameras in school zones that will snap photos of license tags belonging to speeding cars.

The city will follow up with unwelcome mail to the accused: a $250 fine for the infraction.

The city has asked the General Assembly to pass a bill allowing it to start a pilot program to test the system and that measure, introduced by Sens. Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson, is currently in the Rules and Operations committee of the Senate.