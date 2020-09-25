Greensboro's 'Westerwood in Quarantine' photo exhibit postponed to Sunday

GREENSBORO - The "Westerwood in Quarantine" photo exhibit opening and e-book release has been postponed from Saturday to 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Lake Daniel Park.
Friday's rain has prevented organizers from installing the photo decals on the Lake Daniel Greenway on Saturday. The sidewalk must be completely dry for the decals to stick and remain vibrant for several months.
Those unable to attend on Sunday, who want to schedule an alternate time to pick up the printed copy of the ebook, email Cecelia Thompson at cecelia.thompson@gmail.com.
To reserve a printed copy of the e-book, click here.
