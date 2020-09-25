 Skip to main content
Greensboro's 'Westerwood in Quarantine' photo exhibit postponed to Sunday
Westerwood (copy)

Anne Cassity, Betsy Blake and Cecelia Thompson. who created the "Westerwood in Quarantine" photo exhibit and e-book, at the entrance to Westerwood in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 18, 2020.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO - The "Westerwood in Quarantine" photo exhibit opening and e-book release has been postponed from Saturday to 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Lake Daniel Park.

Friday's rain has prevented organizers from installing the photo decals on the Lake Daniel Greenway on Saturday. The sidewalk must be completely dry for the decals to stick and remain vibrant for several months.

Those unable to attend on Sunday, who want to schedule an alternate time to pick up the printed copy of the ebook, email Cecelia Thompson at cecelia.thompson@gmail.com.

To reserve a printed copy of the e-book, click here.

