Grimsley volleyball team has a ball without a ball

GREENSBORO — They couldn’t use a volleyball. They couldn’t use the gym. And they had to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart.

But the Grimsley Whirlies still found a way to smile this week as they began official workouts after some COVID-19-related restrictions on high school sports were eased.

With players in “pods” of seven spaced every 5 yards along a sideline of Grimsley’s football and soccer practice field, the Whirlies worked on conditioning to music from a boom box and the encouragement of assistant coach Andy Leung on the mic. They started with running along the yard lines at increasing intensity and also mixed in bear crawls, crab walks and other exercises that were unfamiliar to the teenage players.

“You’re trying to challenge them to do something different, make them feel a little bit uncomfortable because that’s what you do in sports,” said Leung, a Greensboro Realtor who serves as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater. “You’re a little bit uncomfortable in the moment.”

It wasn’t always comfortable, but some players actually found they had an aptitude for something they’d never done before.